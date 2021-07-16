$244.96 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will announce $244.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.45 million to $251.47 million. Groupon posted sales of $395.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $985.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $984.44 million to $987.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Groupon by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,508 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $88,882,000 after buying an additional 110,913 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Groupon by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,706 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $70,899,000 after buying an additional 78,795 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 555,403 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $28,073,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $27,800,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRPN traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.03. Groupon has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $64.69.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

