Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of WABC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $57.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,417. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.64. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

