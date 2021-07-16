Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $12.71 Million Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,709,000. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of VOX stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $142.34. The company had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,422. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.82. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $96.58 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

