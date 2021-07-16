Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 185,584 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1,645.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.18. 1,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,841. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

