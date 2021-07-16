PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $4,183,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19,558.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,395,000 after buying an additional 375,513 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,605,000 after buying an additional 191,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 551,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,065,000 after buying an additional 134,817 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.30.

PayPal stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $295.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.50 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

