Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Up 203.6% in June

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a growth of 203.6% from the June 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MHSDF remained flat at $$3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.
About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.
