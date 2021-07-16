Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Up 203.6% in June

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a growth of 203.6% from the June 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHSDF remained flat at $$3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the installation, operation, maintenance, and exploitation of telephone, Internet, and television cable signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as fixed digital telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

