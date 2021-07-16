8,500 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after acquiring an additional 423,040 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,235 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Shares of ACN opened at $314.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $316.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

