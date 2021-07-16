$453.78 Million in Sales Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will report $453.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $452.32 million to $455.00 million. UniFirst reported sales of $428.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded up $4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.55. 2,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,208. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.47. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $160.70 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at $639,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UniFirst by 362.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in UniFirst by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

