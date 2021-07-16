Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.49 Million

Brokerages expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to report sales of $159.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.67 million and the lowest is $158.60 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $145.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $645.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $644.32 million to $646.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $706.96 million, with estimates ranging from $690.04 million to $732.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sidoti began coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 804.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AX traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,688. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

