Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.66 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $117.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $609.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.