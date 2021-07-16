Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Earnings Results

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.00. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.