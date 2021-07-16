Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the June 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE SMM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,936. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.88.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th.
About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.
