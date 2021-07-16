Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target Raised to C$6.75

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 80.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karora Resources in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:KRR traded down C$0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.73. 337,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,922. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.03. The firm has a market cap of C$547.20 million and a P/E ratio of 5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$4.69.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$59.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karora Resources will post 0.4992914 EPS for the current year.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

