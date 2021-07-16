The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $48.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88. The Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.90.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.