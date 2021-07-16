Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the June 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NML traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,310. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0163 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

