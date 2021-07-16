Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Short Interest Update

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the June 15th total of 258,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 311,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,732,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 5,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 109,832 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEAH stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 5,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,463. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

