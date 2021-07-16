Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $12,437,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $10,380,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,000,000.

TCACU remained flat at $$10.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,472. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

