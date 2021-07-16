TIG Advisors LLC Sells 491,979 Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ)

TIG Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,979 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vector Acquisition were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VACQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,100,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,775,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,110,000. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VACQ traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,118. Vector Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39.

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

