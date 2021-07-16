Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $501,000.

Shares of PLMIU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 41,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,381. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

