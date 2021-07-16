Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes Position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth $25,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter worth $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter worth $251,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter worth $961,000.

Get Tribe Capital Growth Corp I alerts:

NASDAQ ATVCU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,093. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.