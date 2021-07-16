TD Securities Cuts Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$31.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.40% from the stock’s current price.

TRQ traded down C$3.12 on Friday, reaching C$17.28. 741,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,838. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$26.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$666.81 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Turquoise Hill Resources news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley purchased 1,900 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,298.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,298.86.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

