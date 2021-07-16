SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at National Bankshares

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.67% from the company’s current price.

SSRM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on SSR Mining to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.00.

Shares of SSRM traded down C$0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 233,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,403. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$17.29 and a 12 month high of C$33.69. The company has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.88.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

