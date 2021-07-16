Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.61% from the stock’s previous close.

OR has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,412. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 68.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.12. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.39 and a 12 month high of C$18.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$103,569.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at C$208,343.57.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

