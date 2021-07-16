TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$155.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TMX Group to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 price objective (up from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$149.57.

Shares of TSE X traded up C$1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$132.06. 35,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,678. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$120.13 and a 1 year high of C$144.97. The firm has a market cap of C$7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$132.40.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TMX Group will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

