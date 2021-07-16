HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Tops $0.91

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $317.11 million and approximately $70,754.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004618 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000488 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00034604 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001019 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00050953 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00036751 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

