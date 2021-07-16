B&I Capital AG Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

B&I Capital AG increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 3.0% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.59. The stock has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $283.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,612 shares of company stock worth $17,312,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.18.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

