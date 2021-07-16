Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $19.38 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 972,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,540 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $19,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TELUS by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $754,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,905 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in TELUS by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $187,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $90,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 1,128.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,861,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $44,237,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TU. CIBC lifted their price objective on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of TU stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.2594 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s payout ratio is 58.23%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.