Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 5.2% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Prologis were worth $18,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $686,317,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,487,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,550,000 after purchasing an additional 329,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,827,000 after acquiring an additional 391,059 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,757. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.30. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.92.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

