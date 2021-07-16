Samsara BioCapital LLC Has $12.50 Million Stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Samsara BioCapital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,720 shares during the quarter. SpringWorks Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.3% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $12,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $2,652,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,127 shares in the company, valued at $62,697,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $31,497.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,982 shares of company stock valued at $9,134,068 over the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWTX stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,391. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

