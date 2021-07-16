Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to post $1.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. Dover posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. boosted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $155.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,941. Dover has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $156.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $4,421,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,186,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 609.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after buying an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

