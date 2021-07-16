Hutner Capital Management Inc. Sells 362 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up approximately 0.9% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 393.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE NVS traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,735. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $208.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.