Hutner Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $599.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,766. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $551.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $598.03.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 37,439 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.24, for a total transaction of $20,001,411.36. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,320 shares of company stock worth $62,346,678. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.