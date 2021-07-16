Wealth Alliance Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wealth Alliance lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,028,762. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.98. The company has a market cap of $576.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $198.26 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CLSA lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.17.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.