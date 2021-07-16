Wealth Alliance Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $174,503,000 after buying an additional 195,566 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock traded up $3.01 on Friday, hitting $195.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.82. The company has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.