UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Announces Earnings Results

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 EPS.

UNH traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $421.15. The stock had a trading volume of 114,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,699. The company has a market cap of $397.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $406.84.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,801 shares of company stock worth $7,069,698 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.