Silverarc Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Immatics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Immatics by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Immatics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Immatics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter.

IMTX stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,283. Immatics has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

