Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $111,818.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,146.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 1,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,905. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.