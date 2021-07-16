Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$165.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$203.08.

Shares of TSE FNV traded down C$1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$191.00. The company had a trading volume of 267,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,034. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$133.63 and a 12 month high of C$222.15. The firm has a market cap of C$36.49 billion and a PE ratio of 49.14. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$181.84.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$391.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$388.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6499998 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

