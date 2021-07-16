Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Lowered to C$54.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 88.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EDV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.50.

Shares of TSE:EDV traded down C$0.82 on Friday, reaching C$28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,546. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$23.12 and a 52-week high of C$39.21. The company has a market cap of C$7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 27.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$805.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$619.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7271372 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at C$26,825,631.30.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

