Silverarc Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 300.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:MCRB traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. 11,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,278. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.28. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 3.93.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCRB shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.