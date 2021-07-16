Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) PT Raised to C$4.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$4.25 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.50.

TSE:AR traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,376. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.65. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.90 and a twelve month high of C$3.44. The company has a market cap of C$958.09 million and a PE ratio of 13.14.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$133.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Argonaut Gold will post 0.2809032 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

