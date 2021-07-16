Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $12,727,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,494,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,356,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,917,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,741,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTAQ traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,868. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

