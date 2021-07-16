Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 90,000 CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

CFVIU traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 2,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,742. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

