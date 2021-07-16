107,972 Shares in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Purchased by Vivaldi Asset Management LLC

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBDR. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $249,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $199,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBDR remained flat at $$10.09 during midday trading on Friday. 8,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,010. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $10.75.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

