$5.18 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to post sales of $5.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.73 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $25.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $22.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.04 million to $25.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $43.85 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $63.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MEIP shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 68.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after buying an additional 2,585,660 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,729,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after buying an additional 1,116,637 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 30,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,170. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.01. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.