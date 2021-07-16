Brokerages Expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.40 Million

Analysts expect that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will announce sales of $195.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.00 million and the highest is $196.20 million. Knowles reported sales of $152.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $858.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $857.30 million to $860.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $918.77 million, with estimates ranging from $892.40 million to $933.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

KN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of KN stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88. Knowles has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $768,805.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,999.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,908 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 294.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,610,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Knowles by 50.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 659,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,945,000 after purchasing an additional 503,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 44.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 350,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

