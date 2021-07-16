Sopheon (LON:SPE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sopheon plc (LON:SPE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 900.11 ($11.76). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 900.11 ($11.76), with a volume of 3,200 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 887.13. The firm has a market cap of £93.45 million and a P/E ratio of 87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.06.

About Sopheon (LON:SPE)

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and strategic planning.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sopheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.