Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.47. Findev shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 6,485 shares trading hands.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0249 per share. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Findev Inc provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada. It primarily focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, and low-rise/subdivisions. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016.

