Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,452.82

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,452.82 ($18.98) and traded as low as GBX 260.80 ($3.41). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 264.35 ($3.45), with a volume of 880,438 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,452.82. The stock has a market cap of £44.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.70.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

In other news, insider Jose Antonio Alvarez sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.17), for a total value of £638,000 ($833,551.08).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.