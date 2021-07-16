TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 189.5% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TUIFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 15,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,544. TUI has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.